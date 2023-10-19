Home  >  News

BSKE campaign begins

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 19 2023 12:34 PM | Updated as of Oct 19 2023 12:54 PM

Candidates and supporters hold campaign sorties in Barangay Bagong Silangan in Quezon City on Thursday, at the start of the official 10-day campaign period for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) scheduled on October 30. 

