Leni with Muslim women

VP Robredo launches Bangsamoro women support group

Vice President Leni Robredo (right) attends the launch of Bangsamoro for Leni, a group of Muslim women supporting her candidacy for president in next year's election, during her visit to Marawi City on Monday. Robredo visited the previously war-torn city as the end of the Marawi siege marks its fourth anniversary on Oct. 23.