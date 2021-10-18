Home  >  News

VP Robredo launches Bangsamoro women support group

Handout, OVP

Posted at Oct 18 2021 06:29 PM

Leni with Muslim women

Vice President Leni Robredo (right) attends the launch of Bangsamoro for Leni, a group of Muslim women supporting her candidacy for president in next year's election, during her visit to Marawi City on Monday. Robredo visited the previously war-torn city as the end of the Marawi siege marks its fourth anniversary on Oct. 23.

