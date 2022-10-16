MULTIMEDIA

Lining up for free pandesal on World Food Day

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

The Kamuning Bakery Cafe led by its owner, Wilson Lee Flores, gives out 70,000 free pandesal bread bags and other food items to residents of Barangay Kamuning in Quezon City on Sunday as part of its month-long celebration of World Pandesal Day. Coinciding with World Food day, free bread and basic food items are most appreciated by low income families who are reeling from rising prices of food and basic commodities.