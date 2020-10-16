Home > News MULTIMEDIA Neither sun nor rain ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 16 2020 01:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Workers on scaffoldings paint the tower of an Iglesia Ni Cristo church in Pandacan, Manila on Friday. Despite the COVID-19 situation, construction workers following IATF safety protocols are allowed to work. Read More: coronavirus covid19 construction workers Iglesia Ni Cristo church /overseas/10/16/20/china-us-space-rivalry-may-heat-up-after-nasa-artemis-accords-signed-analysts-say/overseas/10/16/20/australia-netherlands-slam-russia-withdrawal-from-mh17-talks/business/10/16/20/dti-allows-travel-agencies-related-activities-to-operate-100-pct-in-mgcq-50-pct-in-gcq-areas/news/10/16/20/palace-filipinos-allowed-to-go-on-non-essential-travel-abroad-starting-oct-21/overseas/10/16/20/china-expands-shipyard-where-its-nuclear-submarines-are-built-satellite-imagery-shows