Neither sun nor rain

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 16 2020 01:21 PM

Workers on scaffoldings paint the tower of an Iglesia Ni Cristo church in Pandacan, Manila on Friday. Despite the COVID-19 situation, construction workers following IATF safety protocols are allowed to work.

