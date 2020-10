MULTIMEDIA

Manggahan East Bank Road widening continues

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Laborers continue working on a portion of a concrete divider at a road-widening project at the Manggahan East Bank Road in Cainta, Rizal on Thursday. Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Thursday said contractors have been “openly” talking behind the back of Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials and lawmakers who have been asking for kickbacks. In a pre-recorded address shown late night of Wednesday, President Rodrigo Duterte scored the DPWH for supposed rampant corruption.