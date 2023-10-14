MULTIMEDIA

Batangas, Baseco kids tour BRP Teresa Magbanua

ABS-CBN News

Children from Baseco Compound in Tondo, Manila and Batangas are given a tour of the Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) BRP Teresa Magbanua on Saturday at the Manila Port. The multi-role response vessel is the lead ship of its class and is one of the PCG’s largest and most modern vessels.