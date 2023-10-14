Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Batangas, Baseco kids tour BRP Teresa Magbanua

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 14 2023 03:37 PM

Batangas, Baseco kids tour BRP Teresa Magbanua

Children from Baseco Compound in Tondo, Manila and Batangas are given a tour of the Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) BRP Teresa Magbanua on Saturday at the Manila Port. The multi-role response vessel is the lead ship of its class and is one of the PCG’s largest and most modern vessels. 

Read More:  Philippine Coast Guard   PCG   BRP Teresa Magbanua   vessel tour  