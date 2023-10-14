Home > News MULTIMEDIA Batangas, Baseco kids tour BRP Teresa Magbanua ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 14 2023 03:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Children from Baseco Compound in Tondo, Manila and Batangas are given a tour of the Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) BRP Teresa Magbanua on Saturday at the Manila Port. The multi-role response vessel is the lead ship of its class and is one of the PCG’s largest and most modern vessels. Read More: Philippine Coast Guard PCG BRP Teresa Magbanua vessel tour /entertainment/10/14/23/how-sharon-react-to-meeting-shinees-taemin/news/10/14/23/divers-rescue-2-trapped-sharks-in-sarangani/spotlight/10/14/23/us-astronaut-gets-used-to-earth-after-371-days-in-space/sports/10/14/23/mpl-season-12-omega-books-7th-straight-playoff-appearance/business/10/14/23/sctex-to-raise-toll-from-oct-17