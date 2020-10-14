Home > News MULTIMEDIA 'Ofel' adds to commuters' challenges George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 14 2020 08:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Commuters wearing face shields wait for a ride home in front of the Kartilya ng Katipunan monument, just outside the Manila City hall, on Wednesday. The difficulty in catching a ride due to the reduced capacity of public transport vehicles was compounded by the rains brought by Tropical Depression Ofel. 'Ofel' maintains strength as it continues to move towards Marinduque, Romblon Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 commute commuter Manila Ofel PH Ofel weather transportation /video/entertainment/10/14/20/bela-padilla-idinetalye-kung-paano-nakilala-ang-bagong-bf/news/10/14/20/dating-paraan-ng-pamumuhay-di-na-maibabalik-dahil-sa-covid-19/business/10/14/20/laborers-employers-nagkaisa-gobyerno-tumulong-sa-13th-month-pay/news/10/14/20/libo-libong-laptops-desktop-computers-na-nakumpiska-ng-omb-ido-donate/business/10/14/20/civil-wedding-vs-church-wedding-comparing-the-costs