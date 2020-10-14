MULTIMEDIA

'Ofel' adds to commuters' challenges

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Commuters wearing face shields wait for a ride home in front of the Kartilya ng Katipunan monument, just outside the Manila City hall, on Wednesday. The difficulty in catching a ride due to the reduced capacity of public transport vehicles was compounded by the rains brought by Tropical Depression Ofel.