MULTIMEDIA
Zealously holding on to the House seal
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 12 2020 06:21 PM

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (left) confers with lawmaker colleague Eric Yap on the sidelines of the 2021 budget deliberation at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Monday. The embattled Cayetano continued to assume as Speaker even after 186 congressmen installed Lord Allan Velasco as new House leader in a meeting outside the halls of Congress.

Lawmakers vote to install Velasco as House Speaker

Read More: congress Speaker House of Representatives Cayetano Velasco lawmakers budget