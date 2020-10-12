MULTIMEDIA

Zealously holding on to the House seal

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (left) confers with lawmaker colleague Eric Yap on the sidelines of the 2021 budget deliberation at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Monday. The embattled Cayetano continued to assume as Speaker even after 186 congressmen installed Lord Allan Velasco as new House leader in a meeting outside the halls of Congress.