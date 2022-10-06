Chinese Coast Guard ships spotted anew near Scarborough

MULTIMEDIA

Chinese Coast Guard ships seen near Scarborough Shoal anew

Handout, PCG/EPA-EFE

A handout aerial photo made available by Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows Chinese Coast Guard ships patrolling near the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, Philippines on Thursday. According to a statement issued by the Philippine Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Artemio M. Abu, the PCG monitored four China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels and Chinese military vessels in the vicinity of the Scarborough Shoal during an aerial surveillance operation.