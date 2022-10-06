Chinese Coast Guard ships spotted anew near Scarborough

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Chinese Coast Guard ships seen near Scarborough Shoal anew Handout, PCG/EPA-EFE Posted at Oct 06 2022 08:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A handout aerial photo made available by Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows Chinese Coast Guard ships patrolling near the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, Philippines on Thursday. According to a statement issued by the Philippine Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Artemio M. Abu, the PCG monitored four China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels and Chinese military vessels in the vicinity of the Scarborough Shoal during an aerial surveillance operation. Marcos: We don't have a territorial conflict with China Read More: West Philippine Sea Philippine Territory Chinese Coast Guard Philippine Coast Guard Scarborough Shoal Philippine Territory /news/10/06/22/mga-tatay-na-hindi-nagbibigay-ng-sustento-maaari-bang-habulin/news/10/06/22/makabayan-bloc-seeks-realignment-of-more-ntf-elcac-funds/sports/10/06/22/pba-oftana-knows-what-tnt-expects-from-him/entertainment/10/06/22/little-manila-wins-big-in-vancouver-film-contest/life/10/06/22/catriona-angelia-in-fashion-shoot-with-vietnam-queens