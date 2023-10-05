MULTIMEDIA

Group condemns killing of labor organizer Jude Fernandez

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Labor rights advocates hold an indignation rally at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Thursday, in response to the brutal killing of veteran labor organizer Jude Thaddeus Fernandez of Kilusang Mayo Uno by elements of the PNP Criminal Intelligence and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG). The group refuted claims made by the CIDG that Fernandez resisted arrest and fought back while authorities were serving a search warrant on September 29. Fernandez is the 72nd victim of labor-related killings since 2016 and the fourth since the January 2023 ILO High-Level Tripartite Mission according to the group.