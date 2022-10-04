Media groups condemn killing of Percy Lapid

MULTIMEDIA

Media groups condemn killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid

Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

Members of various media organizations gather on Tuesday at the Boy Scout Circle on Timog Avenue in Quezon City for an indignation rally on the killing of radio broadcaster Percy Mabasa, who is more popularly known as Percy Lapid. Mabasa, a staunch critic of the Duterte and Marcos administrations, was killed Monday in Paranaque City while he was on his way to work.

