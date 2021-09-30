MULTIMEDIA

Halalan2022: Security preparation for filing of COCs

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Police secure the adjacent areas of Sofitel Philippine Plaza hotel at the Cultural Center of the Philippines complex in Pasay City Thursday in preparation for the filing of certificates of candidacies for the 2022 elections. The Commission on Elections will hold the filing of candidacies for national posts at the outdoor tent of Hotel Sofitel from October 1 until October 8.