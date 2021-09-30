Home > News MULTIMEDIA Halalan2022: Security preparation for filing of COCs Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 30 2021 11:53 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Police secure the adjacent areas of Sofitel Philippine Plaza hotel at the Cultural Center of the Philippines complex in Pasay City Thursday in preparation for the filing of certificates of candidacies for the 2022 elections. The Commission on Elections will hold the filing of candidacies for national posts at the outdoor tent of Hotel Sofitel from October 1 until October 8. Read More: Halalan2022 COMELEC Commission on Elections filing of COC certificate of candidacy Sofitel tent /sports/09/30/21/pba-yeng-guiao-lauds-rookie-oftana-after-game-winner/video/news/09/30/21/active-cases-ng-asf-nakita-sa-31-lugar/news/09/30/21/fda-warns-public-vs-covid-vaccines-sold-online/life/09/30/21/jo-koy-teaches-chelsea-handler-how-to-make-adobo/business/09/30/21/duterte-economic-team-backs-ncr-shift-to-level-3