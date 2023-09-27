MULTIMEDIA

MMDA opens Motorcycle Riding Academy

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes leads the inauguration of the Motorcycle Riding Academy located along Meralco Avenue (beside Renaissance Center), Pasig City on September 27, 2023. The Motorcycle Riding Academy aims to decrease motorcycle-related accidents by providing theoretical and practical courses on motorcycle riding.



