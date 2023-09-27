MULTIMEDIA
MMDA opens Motorcycle Riding Academy
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 27 2023 03:00 PM
MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes leads the inauguration of the Motorcycle Riding Academy located along Meralco Avenue (beside Renaissance Center), Pasig City on September 27, 2023. The Motorcycle Riding Academy aims to decrease motorcycle-related accidents by providing theoretical and practical courses on motorcycle riding.
