USS Tripoli arrives in Manila

MULTIMEDIA

USS Tripoli in Manila for port call

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Lockheed-Martin F-35B Lightning IIs of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 (VMFA-121) can be seen aboard the USS Tripoli (LHA-7) which arrived at the Manila Port, on Tuesday. USS Tripoli ((LHA-7) is the second American-class amphibious assault ship built for the United States Navy.