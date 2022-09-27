Home  >  News

USS Tripoli in Manila for port call

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 27 2022 04:04 PM

USS Tripoli arrives in Manila

Lockheed-Martin F-35B Lightning IIs of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 (VMFA-121) can be seen aboard the USS Tripoli (LHA-7) which arrived at the Manila Port, on Tuesday. USS Tripoli ((LHA-7) is the second American-class amphibious assault ship built for the United States Navy.

