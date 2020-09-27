MULTIMEDIA

In honor of Filipino seafarers

Families of seafarers who perished at sea, together with members of the Philippine Coast Guard, throw rose petals in Manila Bay in honor of their loved ones during the 25th National Seafarers Day on Sunday. Among the attendees are the families of the crew of the ill-fated cargo ship Gulf Livestock 1 that capsized in western Japan last September 2 and left more than 30 Filipino seamen missing at sea.