Manila residents line up for free rice

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents line up outside the San Andres Sports Complex in Malate, Manila during the distribution of rice led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday. Over 1,000 4Ps beneficiaries from the city of Manila received a 25-kilo sack of rice, which were confiscated at a warehouse in Zamboanga last September 16.