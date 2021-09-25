Vaccine Express returns to Pampanga

MULTIMEDIA

OVP's Vaccine Express back in Magalang, Pampanga for essential workers' second COVID-19 dose

Charlie Villegas, OVP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Essential workers residing in Magalang town, Pampanga, receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Magalang Town Plaza through the Office of the Vice President’s Vaccine Express initiative on Saturday. The initiative, done in collaboration with the local government, inoculated 2,290 individuals under the A4 category who received their first dose between August 26 and 28.