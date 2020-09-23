Home > News MULTIMEDIA A glimpse of Manila Bay's controversial 'white sand' George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 23 2020 02:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A police officer guards a man taking photos and/or videos from a pedestrian overpass, of the "white sand" project in Manila Bay on Wednesday. The Philippine National Police strictly monitored the area after throngs of people troop to see the crushed dolomite-laden area as part of the Manila Bay rehabilitation project. 'What do you want us to do?': Duterte defends Manila Bay crushed dolomite project VIRAL: Netizens sumabak sa #ManilaBayChallenge 16 groups issue position letter opposing Manila Bay dolomite dumping Read More: Manila bay "white sand" Manila Bay dolomite multimedia multimedia photo Manila Bay White Sand crushed dolomite Manila Bay beautification Manila Bay beautification project Manila Bay rehabilitation Manila Bay rehabilitation project Cebu dolomite Manila Bay artificial white sand /business/09/23/20/positive-about-flying-airlines-look-to-covid-tests-that-give-results-in-minutes/news/09/23/20/philippines-flattening-the-curve-as-of-september-23-2020-doh-statement-covid19-coronavirus-disease/overseas/09/23/20/no-deal-with-israel-but-saudi-pushes-outreach-to-jews/overseas/09/23/20/red-cross-warns-coronavirus-is-driving-discrimination-in-asia/sports/09/23/20/pba-after-17-seasons-pj-simon-announces-retirement