Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

A glimpse of Manila Bay's controversial 'white sand'

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 23 2020 02:46 PM

A glimpse of Manila Bay's controversial 'white sand'

A police officer guards a man taking photos and/or videos from a pedestrian overpass, of the "white sand" project in Manila Bay on Wednesday. The Philippine National Police strictly monitored the area after throngs of people troop to see the crushed dolomite-laden area as part of the Manila Bay rehabilitation project.

Read More:  Manila bay "white sand"   Manila Bay   dolomite   multimedia   multimedia photo   Manila Bay White Sand   crushed dolomite   Manila Bay beautification   Manila Bay beautification project   Manila Bay rehabilitation   Manila Bay rehabilitation project   Cebu dolomite   Manila Bay artificial white sand  