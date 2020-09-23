MULTIMEDIA

A glimpse of Manila Bay's controversial 'white sand'

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A police officer guards a man taking photos and/or videos from a pedestrian overpass, of the "white sand" project in Manila Bay on Wednesday. The Philippine National Police strictly monitored the area after throngs of people troop to see the crushed dolomite-laden area as part of the Manila Bay rehabilitation project.