Reef destruction in West Philippine Sea

MULTIMEDIA Group denounces destruction of coral reef in West Philippine Sea Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 21 2023 12:47 PM Members of the Socialista Pilipinas hold a protest outside the China Embassy along Gil Puyat Ave in Makati on Thursday to condemn the destruction and harvesting of corals at the West Philippine Sea. An extensive water survey in the area conducted by the Philippine Coast Guard exposed a significant loss of marine life which according to marine biology experts could take years to recover. Coral restoration could take years, says UP marine expert