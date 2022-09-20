Remembering Martial Law through art

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Martial law education through art Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 20 2022 04:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Artist Max Santiago gives a walk-through about the images on a mural depicting labor leaders and human rights activists who fought against the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. in the 1970s, at the University of the Philippines' Fine Arts department on Tuesday. Various non-government organizations will be commemorating the 50th anniversary of the imposition of Martial Law in the Philippines on September 21, 1972, giving tribute to victims and survivors of the authoritarian rule. Various activities to mark 50th anniversary of Martial Law declaration Read More: Martial law Martial Law at 50 Max Santiago martial rule Ferdinand Marcos Sr. human rights human rights education military rule history Philippine history dictatorship dictatorial rule /news/09/20/22/baguio-tourist-arrivals-at-85-pct-of-pre-pandemic-level/entertainment/09/20/22/sb19-visits-showtime-grants-showdown-with-hosts/business/09/20/22/peso-dips-to-record-low-anew-closes-at-p5748-to-1/news/09/20/22/hindi-luho-sara-duterte-office-says-of-hq-move/news/09/20/22/8-sangkot-umano-sa-frat-hazing-sa-davao-city-arestado