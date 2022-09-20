Home  >  News

Martial law education through art

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 20 2022 04:54 PM

Remembering Martial Law through art

Artist Max Santiago gives a walk-through about the images on a mural depicting labor leaders and human rights activists who fought against the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. in the 1970s, at the University of the Philippines' Fine Arts department on Tuesday. Various non-government organizations will be commemorating the 50th anniversary of the imposition of Martial Law in the Philippines on September 21, 1972, giving tribute to victims and survivors of the authoritarian rule.

 

