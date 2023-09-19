Home > News MULTIMEDIA Another week, another oil price hike Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 19 2023 01:11 PM | Updated as of Sep 19 2023 01:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Transport group PISTON urges government to repeal the Oil Deregulation Law as the Philippines suffers another round of pump price increases, ranging from P2.00 for gas and P2.50 for diesel. A Department of Energy official has said increased gas prices could remain high until December. Read More: Oil Deregulation Law oil price hike PISTON /news/09/19/23/solon-proposes-tighter-audit-of-confidential-funds-in-2024-budget-law/entertainment/09/19/23/jack-johnson-to-headline-wanderland-2024/sports/09/19/23/perez-ross-3-others-to-join-gilas-for-asian-games/business/09/19/23/govt-to-borrow-p246-trillion-for-2024-budget-quimbo/entertainment/09/19/23/rob-deniel-performs-hits-on-its-showtime