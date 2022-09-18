Bike ride vs disinformation, Martial Law

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Bikers say 'Never Again' to Martial Law ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 18 2022 04:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Policemen form a barricade as members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers along with biking enthusiasts hold a bike protest from the University of the Philippines to Mendiola bridge, Manila on Sunday, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the imposition of Martial Law. The group protested historical revisionism about Martial law. Read More: Martial Law 50th Anniversary Alliance of Concerned Teachers ACT Never Again /news/09/18/22/radio-commentator-stabbed-to-death-in-negros-oriental/news/09/18/22/police-foil-alleged-theft-of-taxi-in-manila/news/09/18/22/bangkay-ng-lalaki-natagpuan-sa-septic-tank-sa-cagayan/video/life/09/18/22/hamon-at-pagsubok-ng-mga-magtatahong-at-magtatalaba/video/life/09/18/22/nakaaaliw-na-diskarte-sa-pagbebenta-ni-boy-palitaw