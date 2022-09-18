Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Bikers say 'Never Again' to Martial Law

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 18 2022 04:31 PM

Bike ride vs disinformation, Martial Law

Policemen form a barricade as members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers along with biking enthusiasts hold a bike protest from the University of the Philippines to Mendiola bridge, Manila on Sunday, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the imposition of Martial Law. The group protested historical revisionism about Martial law. 

Read More:  Martial Law   50th Anniversary   Alliance of Concerned Teachers   ACT   Never Again  