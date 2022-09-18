Bike ride vs disinformation, Martial Law

MULTIMEDIA

Bikers say 'Never Again' to Martial Law

ABS-CBN News

Policemen form a barricade as members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers along with biking enthusiasts hold a bike protest from the University of the Philippines to Mendiola bridge, Manila on Sunday, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the imposition of Martial Law. The group protested historical revisionism about Martial law.