Cleaning the Dolomite Beach

Volunteers help clean up the Dolomite Beach

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Volunteers from different government agencies and private organizations participate in the coastal cleanup at the Dolomite Beach in Manila on Saturday, on occasion of the International Coastal Cleanup Day. The multi-million-peso funded beautification project on the narrow strip of land on Roxas Boulevard has required regular maintenance since it was first opened to the public in September 2020 due to the filth coming from Manila Bay.