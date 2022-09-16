Coast not clear: International Day for Coastal Cleanup

Home  >  News

Coast not clear: Coastal cleanup in Las Piñas and Parañaque

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 16 2022 12:45 PM

Volunteers led by the Earth Island Institute Philippines participate in a cleanup drive at the Las Piñas-Parañaque Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area (LPPCHEA) on Friday. The group conducted the activity a day before the International Day for Coastal Cleanup, established over 30 years ago in the United States and now observed internationally every third Saturday of September. 

