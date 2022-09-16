Coast not clear: International Day for Coastal Cleanup

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Coast not clear: Coastal cleanup in Las Piñas and Parañaque George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 16 2022 12:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Volunteers led by the Earth Island Institute Philippines participate in a cleanup drive at the Las Piñas-Parañaque Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area (LPPCHEA) on Friday. The group conducted the activity a day before the International Day for Coastal Cleanup, established over 30 years ago in the United States and now observed internationally every third Saturday of September. Read More: coastal cleanup Las Pinas Paranaque International Day for Coastal Cleanup garbage trash environment /news/09/17/22/super-typhoon-josie-exits-par-heads-for-japan/entertainment/09/17/22/9-years-together-matteo-shares-glimpse-of-date-with-sarah/entertainment/09/17/22/look-laughter-and-tears-as-angelica-kim-bela-reunite/entertainment/09/17/22/justin-biebers-concert-promoter-clarifies-cancelled-shows/spotlight/09/17/22/ph-students-back-in-school-fret-about-the-pandemics-impact-on-their-future