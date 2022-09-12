PCG deploys draftees for training

MULTIMEDIA
PCG draftees deployed for training
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 12 2022 10:55 AM
Trainees take their oath for the Philippine Coast Guard enlistment at the Manila Port Area on Monday. Around 1,450 trainees, the biggest number of draftees in recent years according to PCG, will be deployed to different Coast Guard training centers.
