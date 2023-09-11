MULTIMEDIA
Marcos Jr. honors late father in home province of Ilocos Norte
Niño Jesus Orbeta, PPA pool
Posted at Sep 11 2023 12:17 PM
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. offers flowers during a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument of the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. in Batac, Ilocos Norte on Monday, in commemoration of the 106th birth anniversary of the elder Marcos. The former president died in Hawaii on September 28, 1989 in Honolulu, Hawaii where he was exiled after being ousted in 1986.
