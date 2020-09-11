MULTIMEDIA

Dolomite dumping in Manila Bay decried

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Members of various environmental groups turn a walk along the bay into a demonstration on Friday as they protest against the reclamation project being done on the shores of Manila Bay. The group called the dumping of dolomite to create an artificial white sand beach an “aesthetic surgery” and called on the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to implement a proper rehabilitation of the bay instead.