Australia PM secures ties with PH visit

Australia PM Albanese secures ties with PH visit

Rene Dilan, PPA/pool

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) accompanied by his partner Jodie Haydon (back) is welcomed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos (right) on Friday during his official visit in the country. Albanese's Manila visit to discuss defense and maritime security ties is part of a three-nation trip, including Indonesia and India.