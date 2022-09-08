Catholics celebrate the nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Celebrating the Nativity of Mary Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 08 2022 11:48 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Catholic devotees offer flowers in celebration of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary after a Mass at the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, Manila on Thursday. The Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary is celebrated annually by Catholics worldwide on September 8. Read More: Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Manila Cathedral Filipino Catholic celebration /entertainment/09/08/22/gigi-de-lana-gears-up-for-domination-us-tour/entertainment/09/08/22/watch-derek-ramsay-surprises-ellen-adarna-with-a-car/business/09/08/22/pinoy-firm-macay-buying-global-rights-to-rc-cola/business/09/08/22/meralco-may-dagdag-singil-sa-september-billing/news/09/08/22/5-teachers-face-formal-charges-over-alleged-sexual-harassment