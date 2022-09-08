Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Celebrating the Nativity of Mary

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 08 2022 11:48 AM

Catholics celebrate the nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Catholic devotees offer flowers in celebration of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary after a Mass at the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, Manila on Thursday. The Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary is celebrated annually by Catholics worldwide on September 8. 

