Home > News MULTIMEDIA Bahaghari, other groups, protest Pemberton pardon Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 08 2020 06:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Bahaghari and various other multi-sectoral groups gather at the Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City on Tuesday to protest and condemn the absolute pardon President Rodrigo Duterte granted convicted killer US Marine Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton. Pemberton has served just over half of his 10-year sentence for the 2014 killing of Filipino transgender woman Jennifer Laude at a motel in Olongapo City and is set to walk free. Duterte cites unfair treatment of Pemberton in pardon grant Pemberton lawyer clueless on why Duterte pardoned US Marine Read More: Joseph Scott Pemberton LGBTQ Jennifer Laude Pemberton pardon protest multimedia multimedia photos /news/09/10/20/poe-asks-why-2021-budget-for-flood-control-higher-than-proposed-doh-funding/sports/09/10/20/boxing-petecio-hopes-to-catch-up-as-rivals-resume-training/news/09/10/20/poe-asks-why-2021-budget-for-flood-control-higher-than-proposed-doh-funding/news/09/10/20/govt-looking-at-alternative-schemes-for-undas-2020-cemetery-visits/entertainment/09/10/20/orange-and-lemons-teases-new-sound-with-single-you-bring-out-my-best