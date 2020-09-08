MULTIMEDIA

Bahaghari, other groups, protest Pemberton pardon

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Bahaghari and various other multi-sectoral groups gather at the Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City on Tuesday to protest and condemn the absolute pardon President Rodrigo Duterte granted convicted killer US Marine Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton. Pemberton has served just over half of his 10-year sentence for the 2014 killing of Filipino transgender woman Jennifer Laude at a motel in Olongapo City and is set to walk free.