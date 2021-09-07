Capsized fishing boat in Hamtic, Antique

MULTIMEDIA

Strong river current capsizes fishing boat in Hamtic, Antique

Contributed photo by Rain Vincent Balanza Tibubos

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A half-submerged fishing boat is seen along the waters of Barangay Malandog, Hamtic, Antique on Tuesday. One boat crew was reported injured after strong river current caused by Typhoon Jolina’s heavy rainfall swept the boat to the open sea.