Capsized fishing boat in Hamtic, Antique

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Strong river current capsizes fishing boat in Hamtic, Antique Contributed photo by Rain Vincent Balanza Tibubos Posted at Sep 07 2021 02:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A half-submerged fishing boat is seen along the waters of Barangay Malandog, Hamtic, Antique on Tuesday. One boat crew was reported injured after strong river current caused by Typhoon Jolina’s heavy rainfall swept the boat to the open sea. Read More: jolinaPh Tropical storm Jolina Barangay Malandog Hamtic Antique /business/09/07/21/ncr-shift-to-granular-lockdowns-a-good-step-forward-employers-group/sports/09/07/21/jalen-green-gives-back-with-first-ever-hoops-camp/classified-odd/09/07/21/lalaking-dumukot-sa-lottery-ticket-ng-kustomer-arestado/overseas/09/07/21/australian-boy-found-alive-after-3-day-search/life/09/07/21/catriona-gray-hopes-more-filipinos-will-become-voters