Capsized fishing boat in Hamtic, Antique

Strong river current capsizes fishing boat in Hamtic, Antique

Contributed photo by Rain Vincent Balanza Tibubos

Posted at Sep 07 2021 02:04 PM

A half-submerged fishing boat is seen along the waters of Barangay Malandog, Hamtic, Antique on Tuesday. One boat crew was reported injured after strong river current caused by Typhoon Jolina’s heavy rainfall swept the boat to the open sea.

