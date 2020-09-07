Home > News MULTIMEDIA 'Justice for Jennifer Laude': Groups oppose early release of Pemberton Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 07 2020 04:22 PM | Updated as of Sep 07 2020 05:40 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Supporters of slain transgender woman Jennifer Laude hold a protest near the Olongapo Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Olongapo City on Monday. Laude's family, aided by legal counsel Atty. Virgie Suarez, filed a Motion for Reconsideration on the court’s earlier decision to grant convicted US Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton an early release from jail via good conduct time allowance (GCTA) Duterte pardons US soldier convicted in killing of Filipino transgender woman: DFA Read More: Jennifer Laude Joseph Scott Pemberton Olongapo Regional Trial Court /news/09/10/20/poe-asks-why-2021-budget-for-flood-control-higher-than-proposed-doh-funding/sports/09/10/20/boxing-petecio-hopes-to-catch-up-as-rivals-resume-training/news/09/10/20/poe-asks-why-2021-budget-for-flood-control-higher-than-proposed-doh-funding/news/09/10/20/govt-looking-at-alternative-schemes-for-undas-2020-cemetery-visits/entertainment/09/10/20/orange-and-lemons-teases-new-sound-with-single-you-bring-out-my-best