'Justice for Jennifer Laude': Groups oppose early release of Pemberton

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Supporters of slain transgender woman Jennifer Laude hold a protest near the Olongapo Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Olongapo City on Monday. Laude's family, aided by legal counsel Atty. Virgie Suarez, filed a Motion for Reconsideration on the court’s earlier decision to grant convicted US Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton an early release from jail via good conduct time allowance (GCTA)