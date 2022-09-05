Father appeals for Mary Jane Veloso’s return home

MULTIMEDIA
Father appeals for Mary Jane Veloso’s PH return
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 05 2022 12:14 PM | Updated as of Sep 05 2022 12:15 PM
Cesar Veloso, father of Mary Jane, turns emotional during a prayer rally led by Migrante outside the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in Pasay City on Monday. The group appealed to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to negotiate with his counterpart, President Joko Widodo the clemency for Mary Jane Veloso on humanitarian grounds.
