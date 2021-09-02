Fire at SM Mega Tower

Home > News MULTIMEDIA People break glass windows during SM Mega Tower fire Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 02 2021 01:09 PM | Updated as of Sep 02 2021 02:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People break the glass windows on the upper floors of the SM Mega Tower in Mandaluyong City after a fire broke out in the building on Thursday. The fire, which broke out in the morning, reached the first alarm. Sunog sumiklab sa gusali katabi ng mall sa Mandaluyong Read More: fire SM Megamall Tower Mandaluyong SM Megamall Mega Tower /video/news/09/02/21/service-sector-has-most-covid-19-cases-among-workplaces/life/09/02/21/repertory-philippines-to-stream-christmas-show-online/overseas/09/02/21/us-army-veteran-on-why-he-agrees-with-bidens-withdrawal-from-afghanistan/life/09/02/21/lalaking-13-araw-naglalakad-pauwing-bicol-isinakay-ng-good-samaritan/entertainment/09/02/21/top-gun-mission-impossible-release-delayed-anew