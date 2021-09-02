Home  >  News

People break glass windows during SM Mega Tower fire

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 02 2021 01:09 PM | Updated as of Sep 02 2021 02:23 PM

Fire at SM Mega Tower

People break the glass windows on the upper floors of the SM Mega Tower in Mandaluyong City after a fire broke out in the building on Thursday. The fire, which broke out in the morning, reached the first alarm. 

