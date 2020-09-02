MULTIMEDIA

Intensifying police visibility in Manila

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Manila City Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso gestures as members of the Manila Police District march, after the activation ceremony of new police stations held at the Quirino Grandstand on Wednesday. Domagoso led the launch of Police Station 12 (Delpan) and Police Station 13 (Baseco) in an effort to intensify police visibility in said areas, known to have high rates of criminality, according to police.