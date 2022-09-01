Protest vs Japan dolphin hunts

MULTIMEDIA

Protest vs dolphin hunting in Japan

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Marine wildlife activists from the Earth Island Institute hold a protest rally against dolphin hunting in front of the Japanese Embassy in Pasay City on Thursday. The protesters joined activists in other countries in protesting the annual Taiji dolphin hunts in Japan, which they said affect marine wildlife.

Read More: Japan dolphin hinting taiji embassy protest environment marine wildlife