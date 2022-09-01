Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Protest vs dolphin hunting in Japan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 01 2022 03:21 PM

Protest vs Japan dolphin hunts

Marine wildlife activists from the Earth Island Institute hold a protest rally against dolphin hunting in front of the Japanese Embassy in Pasay City on Thursday. The protesters joined activists in other countries in protesting the annual Taiji dolphin hunts in Japan, which they said affect marine wildlife. 

Read More:  Japan   dolphin   hinting   taiji   embassy   protest   environment   marine   wildlife  