COMELEC resumes voter registration in GCQ areas
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 01 2020 02:26 PM

A man fills up a form at the Commission on Elections office in Arroceros, Manila City on Tuesday. The COMELEC resumed voters' registration for the 2022 elections on Sept. 1, 2020 in areas under general community quarantine after setting health safety guidelines like wearing of masks and face shield for registrants.

Ilang magpaparehistro sana sa Maynila para sa halalan pinauwi dahil walang online appointment