COMELEC resumes voter registration in GCQ areas

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A man fills up a form at the Commission on Elections office in Arroceros, Manila City on Tuesday. The COMELEC resumed voters’ registration for the 2022 elections on Sept. 1, 2020 in areas under general community quarantine after setting health safety guidelines like wearing of masks and face shield for registrants.