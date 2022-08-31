Fire hits restaurant in Tomas Morato

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Firefighters quell fire in Tomas Morato Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 31 2022 12:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Firefighters quell a fire at a restaurant along Dr. Lazcano in Barangay Sacred Heart, Quezon City on Wednesday. Smoke reemerged from the back entrance of Annabel's Restaurant at 8 am., a few hours after the initial blaze was declared fire out at 6 a.m. Sunog, sumiklab sa bahagi ng isang restaurant sa Tomas Morato Read More: Barangay Sacred heart Quezon City fire Bureau of Fire Protection /news/08/31/22/tingnan-mga-pagkaing-pinoy-bumibida-sa-south-africa/news/08/31/22/ntc-urged-to-act-as-text-scam-gets-personalized/overseas/08/31/22/taiwan-vows-counter-attack-if-china-breaches-territorial-space/news/08/31/22/suspects-in-ambush-slay-of-maguindanao-cops-identified/news/08/31/22/sapat-na-bilang-ng-mga-guro-pinatitiyak-ng-deped