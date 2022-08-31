Fire hits restaurant in Tomas Morato

MULTIMEDIA

Firefighters quell fire in Tomas Morato

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Firefighters quell a fire at a restaurant along Dr. Lazcano in Barangay Sacred Heart, Quezon City on Wednesday. Smoke reemerged from the back entrance of Annabel's Restaurant at 8 am., a few hours after the initial blaze was declared fire out at 6 a.m.