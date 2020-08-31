MULTIMEDIA

Duterte kisses ground at Jolo ground zero

Photo courtesy of Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go

President Duterte kisses the ground of the Jolo blast site in Barangay Walled City Sunday where soldiers and civilians were killed during the twin blasts last August 24. Duterte led the candle-lighting event, visited wounded soldiers and condoled with the families of those who perished in the twin blasts.