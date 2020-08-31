Home > News MULTIMEDIA Duterte kisses ground at Jolo ground zero Photo courtesy of Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go Posted at Aug 31 2020 08:48 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest President Duterte kisses the ground of the Jolo blast site in Barangay Walled City Sunday where soldiers and civilians were killed during the twin blasts last August 24. Duterte led the candle-lighting event, visited wounded soldiers and condoled with the families of those who perished in the twin blasts. Duterte visits Sulu after twin blasts Read More: Jolo twin blasts Jolo Sulu Barangay Walled City multimedia multimedia photo