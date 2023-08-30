MULTIMEDIA

Rights advocates mark 2nd National Press Freedom Day

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Press freedom advocates gather to mark the 2nd National Press Freedom Day though arts and discussions at SIKAT, Tomas Morato Avenue in Quezon City on Wednesday. Press freedom advocates raised concern on the 94 incidents of alleged media attacks documented by the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines since the current administration took office and attempts to discredit works of media practitioners.