Lighting candles for retrenched ABS-CBN employees

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Employees, supporters, and press freedom advocates join a candle lighting ceremony during a solidarity event to support retrenched employees of ABS-CBN outside the network’s headquarters in Quezon City on Friday. ABS-CBN’s regional offices said goodbye Friday as employees of the network across the country reported for work for the last time following the denial of congress to give ABS-CBN a franchise.