Home > News MULTIMEDIA Lighting candles for retrenched ABS-CBN employees Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 29 2020 12:34 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Employees, supporters, and press freedom advocates join a candle lighting ceremony during a solidarity event to support retrenched employees of ABS-CBN outside the network’s headquarters in Quezon City on Friday. ABS-CBN’s regional offices said goodbye Friday as employees of the network across the country reported for work for the last time following the denial of congress to give ABS-CBN a franchise. Signature campaign inilunsad para buhayin ang ABS-CBN franchise PANOORIN: Pamamaalam ng ABS-CBN regional network group Bitbit ang mga luha, alaala: Mga mare-retrench sa ABS-CBN nagpaalam na 'Parang di totoo': ABS-CBN Baguio magsasara na matapos ang 25 taon Huling araw ng ABS-CBN regional units pinagdadalamhati Read More: ABS-CBN ABS-CBN franchise candle lighting solidarity event retrenched employees multimedia multimedia photos