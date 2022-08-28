Dried fish production in Cavite

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Collecting dried fish in Barangay Kanluran Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 28 2022 10:05 PM | Updated as of Aug 28 2022 10:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Fishermen collect dried fish at a fishing village in Barangay Kanluran in Rosario, Cavite on Sunday. The market price of dried fish is expected to rise following an increase in the prices of locally produced salt which is major ingredient in the making of dried fish products. DTI says PH's salt supply 'enough'; price hikes were long overdue Read More: Dried fish production Rosario Cavite Barangay Kanluran salt prices /video/business/08/29/22/alamin-paraan-ng-pag-aalaga-ng-mga-free-range-chicken/entertainment/08/29/22/neri-naig-has-advice-for-contestant-eliminated-from-idol-ph/video/life/08/29/22/tatlong-magkapatid-sa-bicol-hindi-makapagsalita-ng-maayos/sports/08/29/22/ej-obiena-triumphant-at-true-athletes-classics/video/sports/08/29/22/karangalang-hatid-ng-mga-pinoy-para-athlete