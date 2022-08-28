Home  >  News

Collecting dried fish in Barangay Kanluran

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 28 2022 10:05 PM | Updated as of Aug 28 2022 10:30 PM

Dried fish production in Cavite

Fishermen collect dried fish at a fishing village in Barangay Kanluran in Rosario, Cavite on Sunday. The market price of dried fish is expected to rise following an increase in the prices of locally produced salt which is major ingredient in the making of dried fish products. 

