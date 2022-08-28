Dried fish production in Cavite

MULTIMEDIA

Collecting dried fish in Barangay Kanluran

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Fishermen collect dried fish at a fishing village in Barangay Kanluran in Rosario, Cavite on Sunday. The market price of dried fish is expected to rise following an increase in the prices of locally produced salt which is major ingredient in the making of dried fish products.