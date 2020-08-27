Home  >  News

Security alert level 2 raised in Manila airports

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 27 2020 02:24 PM

Airport police conduct a security check on vehicles entering the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 in Pasay City on Thursday. The airport complex has been placed under security condition alert level 2 following the deadly twin blasts in Jolo, Sulu on August 24. 

