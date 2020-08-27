Home > News MULTIMEDIA Security alert level 2 raised in Manila airports Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 27 2020 02:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Airport police conduct a security check on vehicles entering the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 in Pasay City on Thursday. The airport complex has been placed under security condition alert level 2 following the deadly twin blasts in Jolo, Sulu on August 24. Read More: Ninoy Aquino International Airport-Terminal 2 Pasay City security alert level 2 Jolo blasts Airport police multimedia multimedia photo