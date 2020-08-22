Home > News MULTIMEDIA Ylaya street in Divisoria opens vending stalls ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 22 2020 03:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest People flock to Ylaya street in Divisoria, Manila amid the COVID-19 pandemic during the opening of 100 vending stalls in the area on Saturday. The stalls, set up by the local government, allows for more organized shopping. Ylaya Street was shut off to vendors last year after a surprise inspection showed piles of trash left by vendors on the street. Read More: Ylaya Street Divisoria vending stalls multimedia multimedia photos Divisoria Manila Divisoria shopping