MULTIMEDIA

Ylaya street in Divisoria opens vending stalls

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

People flock to Ylaya street in Divisoria, Manila amid the COVID-19 pandemic during the opening of 100 vending stalls in the area on Saturday. The stalls, set up by the local government, allows for more organized shopping. Ylaya Street was shut off to vendors last year after a surprise inspection showed piles of trash left by vendors on the street.