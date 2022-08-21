Remembering Ninoy

MULTIMEDIA

Ninoy's 39th death anniversary

Flowers are offered at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport-Terminal 1 in Paranaque City on Sunday, in commemoration of the 39th death anniversary of Sen. Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino, Jr. The country's democracy icon was assassinated upon his arrival in Manila after three years of exile, on August 21, 1983, triggering massive protests that led to the 1986 People Power Revolution and the end of the authoritarian rule of then President Ferdinand Marcos, Sr.

FROM THE ARCHIVE