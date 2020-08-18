MULTIMEDIA

6.6 magnitude quake hits Masbate

Photo courtesy of Philippine Red Cross Masbate

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Rescue workers check a collapsed structure in Barangay Alimango, Cataingan, Masbate after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit the area on Tuesday. The earthquake hit 5 kilometers southwest of Cataingan at 8:03 AM province according to Phivolcs.