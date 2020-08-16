MULTIMEDIA

San Roque, patron saint of the sick

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

An image of San Roque or St. Roch of Montpellier, mounted in a pick-up truck, navigates the streets of Barangay Kapasigan in Pasig City amid the modified enhanced community quarantine, on Sunday. Roman Catholics celebrate the feast day of San Roque, the patron saint of patron against diseases and healer of contagion of all kinds, annually on Aug. 16.