MULTIMEDIA San Roque, patron saint of the sick Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 16 2020 03:08 PM An image of San Roque or St. Roch of Montpellier, mounted in a pick-up truck, navigates the streets of Barangay Kapasigan in Pasig City amid the modified enhanced community quarantine, on Sunday. Roman Catholics celebrate the feast day of San Roque, the patron saint of patron against diseases and healer of contagion of all kinds, annually on Aug. 16.