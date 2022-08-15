MULTIMEDIA
Drug war victim Kian Delos Santos exhumed
Vincent Go, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 15 2022 12:39 PM
Fr. Flavie Villanueva leads the blessing on the tomb of Kian Delos Santos before the body is exhumed on Monday at the Laloma Cemetery. Delos Santos, 17, was killed by Caloocan police officers during a drug raid five years ago. A local court later convicted three policemen for the murder. Delos Santos' remains will be transferred to another location after the lease on his tomb expired.
