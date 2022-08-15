Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Drug war victim Kian Delos Santos exhumed

Vincent Go, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 15 2022 12:39 PM

Drug war victim Kian Delos Santos exhumed

Fr. Flavie Villanueva leads the blessing on the tomb of Kian Delos Santos before the body is exhumed on Monday at the Laloma Cemetery. Delos Santos, 17, was killed by Caloocan police officers during a drug raid five years ago. A local court later convicted three policemen for the murder. Delos Santos' remains will be transferred to another location after the lease on his tomb expired.

Read More:  war on drugs   drug war   drugs   police   Kian Delos Santos   murder  