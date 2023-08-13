Home > News MULTIMEDIA Posters up for Barangay-SK election Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE Posted at Aug 13 2023 02:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Campaign posters hang on walls and electric posts ahead of the official campaign period at a village in Paranaque City on Sunday. The Commission on Election reminds candidates to follow the official campaign period set on Oct. 19-28 for the Barangay-Sangguniang Kabataan election on Oct. 30, where Filipino voters will elect village officials and youth officials to fill the lowest form of government positions nationwide. Read More: Commission on Election BSKE Barangay Sangguniang Kabataan October 30 election barangay election /entertainment/08/13/23/from-real-estate-to-film-producer-returns-to-first-love/entertainment/08/13/23/after-two-year-lull-fap-to-stage-luna-awards-anew/overseas/08/13/23/china-vows-strong-response-over-taiwan-vps-us-visit/news/08/13/23/magnitude-57-quake-hits-batanes-aftershocks-expected/news/08/13/23/former-manila-vice-mayor-danny-lacuna-dies-at-85