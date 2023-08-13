MULTIMEDIA

Posters up for Barangay-SK election

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Campaign posters hang on walls and electric posts ahead of the official campaign period at a village in Paranaque City on Sunday. The Commission on Election reminds candidates to follow the official campaign period set on Oct. 19-28 for the Barangay-Sangguniang Kabataan election on Oct. 30, where Filipino voters will elect village officials and youth officials to fill the lowest form of government positions nationwide.