MULTIMEDIA

Commemorating SAF Memorial Day

ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 11 2020 11:53 AM

Members of Special Action Forces offer flowers at the SAF Memorial monument during the SAF Memorial Day at the SAF headquarters, Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan Taguig City on Tuesday. SAF Memorial Day is commemorated to pay tribute to SAF troopers who died in line of duty.